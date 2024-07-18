Inspire Investing LLC Sells 452 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,038. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $143.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

