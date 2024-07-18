Inspire Investing LLC Sells 540 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after buying an additional 173,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.