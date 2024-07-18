Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,589 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

