Inspire Investing LLC Sells 782 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Security National Bank bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

