Inspire Investing LLC Sells 790 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.