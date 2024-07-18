Inspire Investing LLC Sells 899 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

