Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,217 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

NYSE ENR opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

