Inspire Investing LLC Sells 964 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,980,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

