Inspire Investing LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 378,340 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.