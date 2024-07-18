Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

