Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $111.81. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

