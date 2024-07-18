InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A InspireMD -350.35% -55.12% -46.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InspireMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 0.77 -$639.61 million N/A N/A InspireMD $6.48 million 9.35 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.20

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 1 2 0 2.67 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 99.59%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats InspireMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.