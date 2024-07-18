Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $234.31, but opened at $240.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $244.49, with a volume of 19,800 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $219.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

