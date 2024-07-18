Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 102,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,719,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

