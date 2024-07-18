Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

