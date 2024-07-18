Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

