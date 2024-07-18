International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 338.20 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.36). Approximately 2,184,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,328,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.35).
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
