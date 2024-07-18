International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.33

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 10343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International General Insurance by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in International General Insurance by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in International General Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.