International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

