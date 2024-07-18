Investors Buy High Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,789 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 2,640 call options.
Fluor Stock Down 3.1 %
Fluor stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.64.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
