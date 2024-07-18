Investors Buy High Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 3,017 call options.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $223.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

