Investors Purchase High Volume of Boston Scientific Call Options (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 6,431 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

