Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 333% compared to the typical volume of 2,710 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

