Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.57, but opened at $49.36. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 129,544 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $640,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

