Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 2,500 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.