iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

