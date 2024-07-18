iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 93,972 shares.The stock last traded at $47.36 and had previously closed at $46.95.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

