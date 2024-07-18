iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.37% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

JXI stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

