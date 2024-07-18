iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.71 and last traded at C$32.66. 19,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 16,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.62.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.36.
