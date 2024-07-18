ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $141.12 and last traded at $140.80, with a volume of 52949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.