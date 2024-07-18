ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 1213212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.35 ($1.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
Insider Activity at ITV
In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.