J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

