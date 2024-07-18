J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 525,729 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.