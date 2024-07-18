Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

JXN opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $84.08.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

