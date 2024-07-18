JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

