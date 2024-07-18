Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of AGR opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

