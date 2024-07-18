Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,643 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 270.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

