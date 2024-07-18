Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

