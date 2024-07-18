Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

