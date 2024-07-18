Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

