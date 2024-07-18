Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $36.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

