Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:BAPR opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

