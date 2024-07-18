Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

