Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.