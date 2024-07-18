Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Lear by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Lear by 307.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Lear by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 0.2 %

Lear stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

