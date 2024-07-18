Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $652.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

