Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 119076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

