Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

