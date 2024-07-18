Jeffrey A. Goldstein Buys 719 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

