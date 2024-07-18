Jeffrey Dossett Sells 475 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $83,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,161,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 584 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.58, for a total transaction of $86,186.72.

On Monday, June 17th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 739 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $110,761.32.

On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $1,166,160.00.

Impinj Trading Down 4.8 %

PI stock opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $179.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

